'Loki' Season 2: The Viewership Numbers Are In - Find Out How Many People Watched!

Loki is back with Season 2, and the numbers are in!

The Disney+ series returned with its second season, and the streamer just reported the numbers following its premiere.

Here’s a plot summary: Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

The series features Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, Jonathan Majors and Owen Wilson.

The premiere of the second season of Loki is the second most viewed season premiere on Disney+ in 2023. It notched 10.9 million views globally after three days streaming on Disney+.

That debut comes just behind that of The Mandalorian Season 3, which hit Disney+ in March.

The season has a 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 94% audience score.

