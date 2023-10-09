Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 8:07 pm

Martin Scorsese Tests His Knowledge of Gen Z Slang - Does He Know What 'Sneaky Link' Means?

Martin Scorsese Tests His Knowledge of Gen Z Slang - Does He Know What 'Sneaky Link' Means?

Martin Scorsese put his awareness of Gen Z slang to the test in a hilarious new TikTok with his daughter Francesca.

The 80-year-old Hollywood icon recently filmed a TikTok with Francesca, 23, where she asked him to define modern slang terms such as “sneaky link,” “tea,” “hits different” and “slept on.”

How’d he do?

Head inside to watch Martin Scorsese show off his knowledge of modern slang…

Matin managed to get some of the terns correct, including “ick,” and “throw shade.”

Other words he was not sure about, and Francesca giggled while he gave them his best attempt.

“These are personal peccadillos that you may have,” he said when defining “sneaky link.” He continued, adding, “Your own life. Your own thinking. Things that you want other people to know about or just people that are close to you. Something like that?”

The pair’s video went very viral, racking up nearly 2 million views in four days. At the time of publishing, more than 260,000 fans have also liked it.

Did you see what Martin had to say about retirement?

Press play on Martin and Francesca Scorsese’s TikTok below…

@francescascorsese He lowkey slayed. #fyp #martinscorsese #dadsoftiktok #dadguesses ♬ original sound – Francesca

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Martin Scorsese, TikTok

