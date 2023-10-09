Mauricio Umansky Seen Dining With Actress Amid Separation, But There's a Twist!

Mauricio Umansky was pictured out with an actress amid his separation from Kyle Richards, causing some to speculate that he’s started dating someone new…but it’s not what you think!

The 53-year-old realtor and Dancing With the Stars star was spotted out with actress Leslie Bega, who also works for Mauricio‘s company The Agency, and she has her arm around him.

Mauricio‘s parents, who are divorced, are also seen in the photo eating at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, Calif. ahead of Mauricio‘s latest Dancing With the Stars taping.

As it turns out, Leslie went to the show with her date, Mauricio‘s dad, Eduardo Umansky, who also works for The Agency. Mauricio‘s mom, Dr. Estella Sneider, was also at the show.

Leslie, Eduardo and Estella went to Il Pastaio together and Mauricio joined them mid-meal, via TMZ.

He previously made it clear that he and Kyle are separated, and he says she’s not dating anyone. He also spoke out about the status of their marriage.