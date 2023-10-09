New Couple Emma Corrin & Rami Malek Enjoy Quality Time Together in London

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are enjoying each other’s company!

After sparking romance rumors back in August, the actors seemingly confirmed their relationship by engaging in some PDA last month. Since then, they’ve been spotted holding hands during an outing in Paris, France.

On Monday (October 9), Hollywood’s new couple stepped out again. This time they’re in London, England.

Emma and Rami met up with another friend to take the The Crown actor’s dog Spencer on a walk.

Both stars were casually dressed, with Rami opting for a bomber jacket over a light-colored hoodie and sweatpants. Emma had on a t-shirt and glasses. They clutched a warmer jacket to their chest.

If you were unaware, their trip to the City of Love was to attend a star-studded dinner hosted by Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week. Other guests in attendance included the likes of Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton and so many other celebs. We’ve got all the pics!

