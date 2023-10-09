Neymar & Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi Welcome a Baby Girl!

Neymar is a dad again!

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old Brazilian soccer star and 28-year-old model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi revealed that they welcomed a baby together – and it’s a girl!

Keep reading to find out more…

And her name is…Mavie!

The couple shared the first photos on Instagram.

“Our Mavie came to complete our lives ❤️ 🙏🏼Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us… thank you for choosing us ✨,” the caption reads in Portuguese.

Neymar is already a dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

The couple first shared their baby news with the world on Instagram in April.

“We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier 🙏🏼,” they wrote on social media at the time.

“You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles, and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son (or daughter), we are looking forward to you! ❤️✨.”

The two have been publicly dating since early 2022, splitting briefly that summer before reconciling. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Find out which stars also welcomed babies in 2023.