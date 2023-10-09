NFL Star Alex Anzalone's Parents Stuck in Israel

Alex Anzalone, one of the defensive stars of the Detroit Lions, revealed his parents, Sal and Judy Anzalone, are currently stranded in Israel.

His parents are part of a group of 53 Americans traveling with the First Naples Baptist church with a tour group to the country.

Keep reading to find out more…

While Alex played in the Detroit Lions’ NFL game on Sunday (October 8) against the Carolina Panthers, he said of his parents, “It’s hard. [It's] really all I’ve been thinking about.”

According to the Detroit News, the tour group is trying to flee the area.

Congressman Byron Donalds spoke with CNN about the situation. The city of Naples is in his district.

He said, “I have 53 members of my constituency who are in Jerusalem right now. Obviously, they are panicked, trying to find their way to get back to America. We need to provide every assistance possible to Israel to get Americans back. And let me be very clear with Hamas — touch an Americans’ head and see what happens to you. That’s my position. That needs to be the position of the president of the United States right now.”

Alex reposted the clip on X, tagged President Joe Biden, and wrote, “Please get my parents home.”

If you didn’t know, Israel was recently attacked by Gaza militants on Saturday (October 7), leaving hundreds of Israelis dead. Israel then launched a counter attack, with the Israeli Prime Minister declaring they are at war on Sunday.