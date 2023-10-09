Top Stories
15 Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

15 Celebrities That Have Insured Their Body Parts for Millions of Dollars!

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 11:30 am

Rebecca Loos Speaks Out After David & Victoria Beckham Bring Up Her Affair Allegations in 'Beckham'

Continue Here »

Rebecca Loos Speaks Out After David & Victoria Beckham Bring Up Her Affair Allegations in 'Beckham'

Rebecca Loos, who claimed to have an affair with David Beckham in the early 2000s while he was playing for Real Madrid, is speaking out.

If you don’t know, Rebecca previously worked for David as his personal assistant and claimed to have slept with him multiple times in 2004.

David and Victoria Beckham, who David was married to at the time of the allegations, addressed the rumors in the new Netflix documentary Beckham.

Keep reading to see what Rebecca Loos said in response…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: David Beckham, EG, Extended, Rebecca Loos, Slideshow, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr