Mon, 09 October 2023 at 5:33 pm

The 10 Best Horror Movie Sequels, Ranked From Lowest to Highest

Sequels are usually highly anticipated, but not always necessarily worthy successors to the original – especially when it comes to the horror genre.

In lots of cases, their poor reputation among movie fans is unfortunately justified: often, studios are more interested in taking advantage of an already successful franchise than developing a strong plot for a follow-up to an original film.

At the same time, there are exceptions! There are plenty of examples of horror movie sequels that are actually a welcome addition, and in even more rare cases, even considered superior to the first movie.

We’ve gathered some of the most acclaimed horror movie sequels according to Rotten Tomatoes. Please note: the rankings are always shifting, and this list represents the most popular, critically reviewed films.

Click inside to see the best rated horror movie sequels…

Photos: Getty
