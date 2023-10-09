There's a New Report About Whether Jenna Ortega Will Return for 'Scream 7'

Jenna Ortega is having an incredible past few years with the success of Wednesday, as well as her addition to the Scream franchise.

With her many commitments, including a role as as Lydia Deetz’s daughter in the forthcoming Beetlejuice 2, lots of Scream fans wondered if she’d be able to come back for Scream 7.

A new report from The Wrap has indicated that Jenna may return for Scream 7 to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the last two movies.

According to the report, Jenna is committed to Scream 7 despite her busy schedule.

The Wrap reported that Warner Bros. may be in a rush to wrap up Beetlejuice 2 once the actors’ strike ends, due to Jenna‘s return to both Wednesday Season 2 and Scream 7.

