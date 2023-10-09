Mon, 09 October 2023 at 5:55 pm
Who Is Jimmy Garoppolo's Girlfriend? Past Dating History & New Girlfriend Revealed (Including an Adult Film Star!)
Jimmy Garoppolo is truly a fan favorite among football fans, and he’s playing in Monday Night Football’s Las Vegas Raiders game tonight.
He’ll be playing against the Green Bay Packers.
We’re taking a quick look back at his love life and revealing the past two women he has been linked to. We found some resurfaced pics from 2018 that show who he was linked to at that time!
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Backgrid Posted to: Alexandra King, Dating History, EG, Extended, Giuliana Milan, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kiara Mia, Slideshow