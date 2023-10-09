Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 5:59 pm

Who Is Jordan Love Dating? His Girlfriend Ronika Stone Is a Star Athlete, Too!

Who Is Jordan Love Dating? His Girlfriend Ronika Stone Is a Star Athlete, Too!

Jordan Love might be the new star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, but you might not know that he his girlfriend, Ronika Stone, is an amazing athlete, too!

We’re going to take a minute to highlight Ronika, 25, who was an all-star volleyball player for the University of Oregon, playing all four years there as a journalism major.

After her senior year, she became the all-time career leader in hitting percentage at .336, according to the school’s site. She totaled 1,251 kills, 2,669 total attacks, and 485 total blocks during her athletic career at the University of Oregon, ranking third of all time in the school’s history!

It is not clear how Jordan and Ronika met, but she has featured him on her social media for quite some time. She even posed with him on the field during this past Sunday’s game (alongside his mom, Anna Love!) You can see another photo of Ronika at the team’s game here.

Jordan will be playing against the Las Vegas Raiders tonight. Best of luck to the teams!
Photos: Getty
