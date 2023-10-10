30+ Celebs Spotted with Taylor Swift During 'Eras Tour' Break, Plus Photos of Every Sighting!

Taylor Swift has been spotted out and about this past summer more than she has been in years, and we love to see it!

The 33-year-old singer has been enjoying the single life and she’s been spending lots of time with her friends, including tons of famous stars who you totally will recognize.

During her time off from the Eras Tour, Taylor has been spending most of her time in New York City and she’s constantly spotted enjoying dinner dates with her girlfriends. There have been lots of sightings in the last two months!

In the last few weeks, Taylor has also started hanging out with football player Travis Kelce and she’s already bringing her famous friends around him too.

