Ariana Madix Shares How Personal Trainer Boyfriend Daniel Wai Has Helped Her on 'DWTS'

Ariana Madix is getting some help from boyfriend Daniel Wai during her time on Dancing With the Stars!

While rehearsing for the competition’s upcoming Motown Night, the 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star shared how her boyfriend, who is a personal trainer, has supported her as she enters the third week of DWTS with pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

“[Daniel]‘s a personal trainer, so there’s been times when he’s been in town and I’m like sore, in pain, and he’s like, ‘OK, you just sit here,’” Ariana explained. “[He'll] make sure I’m just sitting there, eating, makes me ice my feet, makes me do all those things.”

Ariana also talked about getting support from her friends and castmates and seeing them in the audience during her dances.

“You know, part of me, I still think when I see them, how’s it making me more nervous, but ultimately, the familiar faces give me an extra boost,” she said.

“I was talking about how nervous I was to do the samba, and my friends were like, ‘Girl, you could roll around on your tummy, we’d cheered for you.’ So I feel like that kind of energy makes me feel really good. It makes me feel like I can just go out there and be myself and slay.”

