Tue, 10 October 2023 at 8:25 pm

Barbra Streisand's Husband Says She's Redoing 'Funny Girl' Ending, But Did He Misspeak?

Barbra Streisand's Husband Says She's Redoing 'Funny Girl' Ending, But Did He Misspeak?

Legendary actor James Brolin says that his wife Barbra Streisand is working on a new ending for her classic movie Funny Girl, but some people think he misspoke.

The 83-year-old actor appeared on a new episode of Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast and chatted about Barbra’s beloved musical film.

Funny Girl was released 55 years ago, but James said that Barbra‘s working on a new ending for the film to celebrate its 50th anniversary. So, did he get the film wrong?

Head inside for everything he said…

“She’s colorizing it and adding the scenes back in that — because it didn’t make sense, that movie,” James said (according to TheWrap). “In the end, it didn’t make sense why they split, and she’s putting it all back together for the 50th anniversary.”

So, what other movie could he have been talking about?

The Way We Were is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary and a special Blu-ray re-release is in the works. Maybe that film will get a re-worked ending!

Barbra is on the list of the richest self-made female celebrities in the world.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl, james brolin

