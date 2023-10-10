Blake Lively Shows Off Her Fall Fashion While Stepping Out in NYC

Blake Lively is stepping out for the day.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl actress headed out to run a few errands around her neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in New York City.

For her outing, Blake showed off her cool fall fashion while wearing a brown knit cardigan, jeans, a blue beanie, and black boots.

Earlier this month, Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds joined close pal Taylor Swift and tons of other famous friends as the 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer cheered on rumored new flame Travis Kelce in his latest football game.

Several weeks ago, Ryan, 46, celebrated Blake‘s 36th birthday with a hot photo of her on his Instagram. Check out his post here!

