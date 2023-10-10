Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 11:17 pm

Blake Lively Shows Off Her Fall Fashion While Stepping Out in NYC

Blake Lively is stepping out for the day.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl actress headed out to run a few errands around her neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in New York City.

For her outing, Blake showed off her cool fall fashion while wearing a brown knit cardigan, jeans, a blue beanie, and black boots.

Earlier this month, Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds joined close pal Taylor Swift and tons of other famous friends as the 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer cheered on rumored new flame Travis Kelce in his latest football game.

Several weeks ago, Ryan, 46, celebrated Blake‘s 36th birthday with a hot photo of her on his Instagram. Check out his post here!

FYI: Blake Lively is carrying a Gucci bag.
