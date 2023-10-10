Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello's Sudden Death Caused By Unknown Allergen, Representative Shares

A few more tragic details about celebrity chef Michael Chiarello‘s sudden death have been revealed.

If you did not read the news, the celebrity chef, best known for hosting shows on networks like Food Network and PBS and for appearances on shows like Top Chef and Next Iron Chef, passed suddenly over the weekend. He was only 61 years old. At the time, it was said he was being treated for “an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.”

Now, a representative is releasing a few more details.

A representative told People that he was being treated for over a week at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California.

“The doctors don’t know what caused the allergic reaction and neither does the family. They may never know,” the representative shared.

His family also said, “We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.”

“As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life’s flavors.”

His family was by his side at the time of his death.

Our condolences to Michael‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.