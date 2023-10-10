Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Step Out for Late-Night Dinner With Chris' Daughter Kitty-blu

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage are stepping out for a dinner date with Chris‘ daughter Kitty-blu!

The 40-year-old celeb hairstylist and the 28-year-old actor were accompanied by Chris‘ 18-year-old daughter while leaving Craig’s restaurant on Monday (October 9) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their dinner together, Chris donned an all-gray ensemble, while Lukas sported an all-black jacket, pants, and shoes combo.

Back in September, Chris and Lukas attended New York Fashion Week, and the married couple looked stunning as they attended several events together!

Lukas, who is best known for his role in HBO’s The White Lotus, is set to star in a new comedy, titled Down Low. Watch the trailer here!

