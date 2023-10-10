Christina Aguilera Announces New Residency in Las Vegas!

Christina Aguilera is returning to Las Vegas!

The 42-year-old “Beautiful” pop superstar announced her new series of shows set to take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas starting New Year’s Eve weekend, via Billboard.

The show promises to take audiences through two decades of hit songs.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” she said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

The new shows will officially kick off December 30 and 31, with future dates set to be announced on Friday (Oct. 13).

Voltaire founder Michael Gruber says the venue’s goal is to create “superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” and that the “incredibly talented” Christina will help “highlight that Voltaire experience.”

Kylie Minogue was announced as the first performer at the new venue earlier this year.

Tickets for the opening dates of Christina Aguilera’s Voltaire shows go on sale Friday (Oct. 13) at Voltaire’s website.e

