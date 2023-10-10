Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media &amp; How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 9:59 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2023 Spoilers: Who Went Home on Night Three? See Here!

Continue Here »

'Dancing With the Stars' 2023 Spoilers: Who Went Home on Night Three? See Here!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

Episode three of Dancing With the Stars just aired on ABC on Tuesday (October 10).

12 contestants competed on the show for week three and one celebrity was sent home at the end of the evening.

Following the performances and the close of the live voting window, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the dancing couples who were safe from elimination.

At the end of the night, one couple was eliminated from the competition.

Click to the next slide to find out who was just voted off on DWTS season 32…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: ABC, Dancing With the Stars, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr