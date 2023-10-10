Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 12:53 am

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals What He Finds 'Terrifying' About Fatherhood

Daniel Radcliffe is getting candid about becoming a first-time father.

The 34-year-old Harry Potter star and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child – a son – in April 2023.

“It’s frankly terrifying to have a human being in the world that I care this much about and that everything he does is going to affect how I feel about my life for the rest of my life,” Daniel said during a recent interview with E! News. “So, you know, that’s intimidating.”

Although he admitted to finding fatherhood daunting at times, Daniel also shared the fascinating things he has learned thus far.

“The fact that there is a creature in the world that can give you the worst night of your life and then you wake up in the morning and go over to them and they turn around and smile and you’re like, I don’t care about any of the things you just did,’” he said. “That’s pretty cool.”

In July, Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke, and their newborn son headed out to the picket line in support of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. See all the photos here!
Photos: Getty Images
