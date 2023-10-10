ESPN's Barry Melrose Retires Amid Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

Barry Melrose is retiring.

The 67-year-old longtime ESPN hockey analyst confirmed the news that he will retire from the broadcasting world after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I’ve had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world’s greatest game, hockey,” he began in a statement.

“It’s now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next. I’m beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I’ll now be cheering for you from the stands.”

He previously played for the NHL for 11 years before moving to coaching in 1987 for teams including the Los Angeles Kings and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In a statement, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Barry a “unique, one-of-a-kind person,” adding, “Hockey on ESPN won’t be the same without him. Barry, we wish you well in this fight and know you will give it everything you have. As you always do.”

