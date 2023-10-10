Florence Pugh & Charlie Gooch Split After One Year of Dating (Report)

Florence Pugh and her boyfriend of nearly one year, Charlie Gooch, have reportedly called it quits.

The 27-year-old Oppenheimer actress was first linked to Charlie when they were seen holding hands during a Valentine’s Day dinner date at the beginning of 2023. We later had photos of them on an outing with her family and on a date in Rome.

While the relationship appeared to have a great start, it unfortunately didn’t last, but it appears there are no hard feelings.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Sun reports that the couple recently split due to “work pressures.”

“Florence and Charlie had known each other for years and things turned romantic at the end of last year. But it hasn’t lasted. Florence’s schedule is so busy and there were other factors at play. She eventually ended it over the summer,” the source said. “She isn’t wallowing though and is doing just fine on her own. There are no hard feelings between them though. She has told friends she’s single but they wouldn’t be surprised if Florence changed her mind after some time apart.”

We’ve reached out to Florence‘s rep to verify the report and will update if we hear back.