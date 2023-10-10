Gloria Trevi Announces US Dates for 'Mi Soundtrack World Tour'

Gloria Trevi is hitting the road in 2024 on the Mi Soundtrack World Tour!

The 55-year-old Mexican singer will be heading out on tour next year and she just announced all of the dates for the US leg of her tour, hitting all of the major cities, like Los Angeles, San Jose, Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Miami and more.

To make her big announcement, Gloria arrived at the Peacock Place in Los Angeles via helicopter!

Get more details and see the tour dates inside…

For the new tour, Gloria will put on an “avant-garde and elegant show,” that showcases “her evolution through new versions of her iconic classics and new original tracks that represent the different moments of her life.”

It was of course inspired by her release of Mi Soundtrack (Vol. 1 and Vol. 2).

“She is without a doubt, Gloria Trevi. An artist in constant timeless evolution, and I want to share it with the audience that has always followed and supported me unconditionally, and with their eyes closed throughout the years,” Gloria shared in a statement.

MAR Solis will serve as an opening act on most of the US dates of the tour.

Keep reading below to see all of the just announced Mi Soundtrack World Tour dates in the US…

Fri Jan 26 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena **

Fri Feb 02 Anaheim, CA Honda Center **

Sat Feb 03 San Jose, CA SAP Center **

Fri Feb 09 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena **

Sat Feb 10 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center **

Fri Feb 23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre **

Sat Feb 24 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum **

Fri Mar 15 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall **

Sat Mar 16 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena **

Sun Mar 17 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Mar 22 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena **

Sat Mar 23 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum **

Fri Apr 12 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavillion **

Sat Apr 13 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land **

Fri Apr 19 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena **

Sat Apr 20 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena **

Fri Apr 26 San Juan, PR Coliseo de Puerto Rico **

Fri May 03 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena **

Sat May 04 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena **

Fri May 17 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre @ Old National Centre

Sat May 18 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena **

Fri May 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State **

Sat May 25 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

Mon May 27 Highland, CA Yaamava’ Theater

Fri Aug 30 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre **

Fri Sep 06 Tucson, AZ AVA Amphitheater **

Sat Sep 07 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena **

Fri Sep 13 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino **

Sat Sep 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena **

Fri Sep 20 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater **

Sat Sep 21 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center **

Sun Sep 22 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre **

**Opening act: MAR Solis