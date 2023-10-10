Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Divorce Settlement: New Details Revealed, Including Several Rules Dalton Gomez Must Follow

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 10:00 am

'Grantchester' Season 9 Cast: 1 Star Exits, Several Confirmed to Return (But Fans Are Unhappy with the Departure News!)

The smash hit PBS Masterpiece television show Grantchester is returning for a ninth season on both ITV and PBS, but one major character is exiting the series.

The show will definitely look a little different when it finally returns, and fans aren’t too happy with this news!

Keep reading to find out who is exiting and who is returning…

