Here's How Much Money Taylor Swift Will Earn From 'Eras Tour' Movie, Plus What Theaters Will Get

Taylor Swift‘s concert film The Eras Tour is hitting theaters this week and it’s on track to becoming one of the top-grossing movies of the year.

A new report has revealed how much of the box office gross Taylor herself will earn and how much is going to the movie theaters.

Taylor opted to work directly with AMC Theatres to distribute the movie instead of going the traditional route of having one of the powerful film studios release the movie. In doing so, she has been given the power to dictate some of the terms that normally wouldn’t be under her control.

The movie opens in theaters at 6pm local time on Friday night (October 13) and will only play Thursdays through Sunday in the future, in hopes of having full crowds to replicate the concert-going experience.

