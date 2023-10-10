Holly Willoughby Exits British Talk Show 'This Morning' After Being Targeted in Alleged Murder Plot

Holly Willoughby is saying goodbye to ITV’s This Morning.

Days after it was revealed that she was the target in an alleged kidnapping and murder plot, Holly, 42, announced that she was leaving the British morning talk show after 14 years.

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much,” Holly wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 10. “This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers,” Holly continued. “You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.”

Holly went on to give a special shout-out to This Morning‘s original hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers,’” Holly added. “It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go.”

“Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family,” Holly – who shares three children with husband Dan Baldwin — concluded. “I will miss you all so much.”

Holly has been absent from This Morning for the past few days after Gavin Plumb was arrested in the UK for his alleged plan to kidnap the TV personality.

Plumb, 36 appeared in court on Oct. 6 on accusations of “soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavouring to persuade or proposing to a third party” to murder Holly, BBC reported. He will remain in “custody to appear for a plea hearing” on Nov. 3.

Holly‘s exit from This Morning comes several months after her longtime co-host Phillip Schofield left the show admitted that he had a relationship with a much younger male staff member while still married to his wife.