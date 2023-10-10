Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates &amp; Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 4:09 pm

Kate Middleton Gives Speech on World Mental Health Day, Wears Earrings with Special Meaning

Kate Middleton Gives Speech on World Mental Health Day, Wears Earrings with Special Meaning

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined forces on World Mental Health Day.

The royal couple, known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, hosted the Royal Foundation event Exploring Our Emotional Worlds on Tuesday (October 10) at Factory Works in Birmingham, England.

Kate wore a pair of earrings that held very special meaning, as they were gifted to her by a woman whose daughter died by suicide earlier this year.

During her speech, Kate said, “Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud.”

People reports that Kate wants people to come together to “build a brighter, more resilient future.”

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 01
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 02
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 03
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 04
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 05
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 06
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 07
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 08
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 09
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 10
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 11
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 12
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 13
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 14
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 15
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 16
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 17
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 18
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 19
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 20
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 21
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 22
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 23
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 24
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 25
kate middleton prince william world mental health day 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr