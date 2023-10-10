Kate Middleton Gives Speech on World Mental Health Day, Wears Earrings with Special Meaning

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined forces on World Mental Health Day.

The royal couple, known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, hosted the Royal Foundation event Exploring Our Emotional Worlds on Tuesday (October 10) at Factory Works in Birmingham, England.

Kate wore a pair of earrings that held very special meaning, as they were gifted to her by a woman whose daughter died by suicide earlier this year.

During her speech, Kate said, “Today, more people feel empowered to talk about their mental health than ever before. This is a major step forward. William and I continue to be inspired to see young people, like you all here today, leading this charge – being particularly brave in having some of those conversations yourselves. As a generation, you value and talk more about your mental health than any before you – something we truly admire and applaud.”

People reports that Kate wants people to come together to “build a brighter, more resilient future.”

