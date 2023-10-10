Kayla Nicole Reads Powerful Letter, Addresses 'Backlash & Embarrassment' Amid Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Headlines

Kayla Nicole just read a really powerful note in a video uploaded to her Instagram account.

If you don’t know, the 31-year-old broadcaster dated Travis Kelce for 5 years before splitting in 2022. Now, with a lot of headlines linking Travis to Taylor Swift, there has been a lot of attention brought upon her.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kayla began the video by saying, “It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically.”

Then, she began reading the letter: “Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

She continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

“You don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence,” she added.

“My truth, trauma, and vulnerability are a relatable part of the human experience. I know I’m not alone and I want to make sure you know that you’re not either. On days when I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been, and will always be more than enough,” Kayla read aloud.

She added, “We love, we hurt, we heal…Your story is yours to tell. when you feel like nobody knows or understands what it takes to be you, remember that you are a part of something way bigger.”

Kayla said in conclusion, “Most importantly, I want you to remember that you are loved. You are valued. You are allowed to take up space. You deserve protection and your feelings – they matter too.”

You can watch the entire video below.

And, if you didn’t see, Kayla went on a un-following spree and unfollowed a lot of people involved – both directly and indirectly – in the Travis/Taylor romance.