Mary Lou Retton Is 'Fighting For Her Life,' Daughter Says While Asking for Help

Mary Lou Retton is “fighting for her life” in the ICU, her daughter says.

The 55-year-old former Olympic gymnast is currently battling a “very rare form of pneumonia” and her daughter McKenna has taken to social media asking for help.

McKenna says that her mom is not insured and she’s seeking assistance with the hospital bills.

“On behalf of my sisters and I, we need y’all’s help. My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life. She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she not insured,” she wrote in a SpotFund page.

She continued, “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

The fundraiser has a $50,000 goal and it has already reached $29,000 as of 7pm ET on Tuesday (October 10).

Mary Lou competed on Dancing With the Stars back in 2018 and she shared a personal life update while on the show.