Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 6:06 pm

Meghan Markle is speaking out about how social media is affecting the youth of today and how she’s “frightened” by the idea of her children becoming part of that.

The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry, 39, spoke during a panel at The Archewell Foundation’s Parents Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age on Tuesday (October 10) at Hudson Yards in New York City.

The event was part of Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan said while gesturing at Harry. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

“They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit,” Meghan added (via People). “Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. we all just want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together.”

Kate Middleton also gave a speech on World Mental Health Day while on the other side of the pond.

