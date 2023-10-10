Netflix Sets 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 Reunion Date, Won't Be Live

Netflix has revealed when the season five reunion will air for Love Is Blind!

The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday (October 10), just days before the upcoming season finale is set to air on Friday (October 13).

There are only two couples this season heading to the altar - Izzy and Stacy, and Milton and Lydia. We’ll find out on Friday if either couple actually goes through with saying “I do.”

This season has definitely had it’s fair share of drama to go through at the reunion, from Uche and Lydia‘s past to Aaliyah leaving the show right before Uche was going to propose to her. Taylor and JP made it to Mexico, but broke up there and did not make it home together. There was also plenty of drama between Johnnie, Izzy and Stacy.

The reunion announcement teases that it won’t be live after the season four reunion debacle, where it was supposed to be live, but it didn’t go off as planned and was delayed for over 75 minutes.

Tune in for the Love Is Blind season five reunion THIS upcoming Sunday (October 15) at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Netflix!