One Big Component on 'Dancing with the Stars' Is Gone This Season

Fans have been noticing a change on DWTS this season.

In seasons past, there has been the option for judges to save dancers from elimination if they were in the bottom of the pack. Well, a big change has happened.

TVLine has confirmed that this season, the judges save has been taken off the table. The first judges save was introduced in season 28, after season 27 saw controversial winner Bobby Bones take home the Mirror Ball trophy. Bobby won, despite having some low scores throughout the season for some of his routines. The “judges save” in season 28 (and onward) was able to help prevent some of the stronger dancers from going home.

Fans first noticed the judge’s save absence during the DWTS premiere. At the time, the judges were not consulted about the bottom two contestants (reality TV star Mauricio Umansky and Veep‘s Matt Walsh). Matt ended up being sent home.

Fans took notice, writing comments on Twitter like, “Did they get rid of judges save? Not that they would have chose differently but I thought they save out of the bottom 2 or 3. #DWTS,” and “WHAT DO YOU MEAN NO JUDGES SAVE THIS SEASON.”

