Pedro Pascal Heads to the Gym, Brings His Creatine Supplement!

Pedro Pascal is getting a workout in!

The 48-year-old actor was spotted outside of Rise Movement gym in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday (October 9) with his Thorne brand creatine supplement in hand.

Pedro sported a grey t-shirt and black shorts for his workout session.

As one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood these days, Pedro currently has seven upcoming projects, among which are Gladiator 2 and The Last of Us season 2.

The Narcos star appeared in several films and TV shows released in 2023, including The Mandalorian season 3 and Strange Way of Life.

Although the 2023 Emmy Awards won’t air until 2024 due to the ongoing strikes, Pedro received his first three nominations this year!

