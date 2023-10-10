Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023

Rachel Leviss is Auctioning Off Scandoval Items That 'No Longer Serve Me,' Proceeds Going Towards Mental Health Organization

Rachel Leviss has put up a few of her possessions for sale on eBay!

The 29-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star, formerly known as Raquel, shared a video on social media explaining why she is getting rid of a couple of key Scandoval pieces and the good cause that the funds raised are going towards.

Find out more inside…

“I am currently in the process of letting go,” Rachel started out in a video. “Letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore, and as I am cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again.”

“In honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser,” she added. “All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which is the National Alliance of Mental Illness. It’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment, so that you can set yourself up for success. Yeah, I’m about that right now.”

She has two listings currently up – one is the lightning bolt necklace she bought in an episode of Vanderpump Rules season ten, and the other listing is two TomTom hoodies, including the one she wore at BravoCon.

At the time of this posting, the necklace is at a bid of $2,000 and the hoodies are going for $7,200!

