Rep. George Santos Charged With Serious Crimes in Updated Indictment, Now Facing 23 Counts

Rep. George Santos, the controversial congressman from New York, is facing an updated indictment that includes 10 new federal charges.

The 35-year-old Republican congressman was previously charged with 13 counts back in May 2023 and now the indictment has been changed to include the new charges.

Santos has been in the news for being caught in lies and fabrications about his history. CNN notes that he has “been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked.”

So, what’s he being charged with now?

Santos is facing wire fraud charges after allegedly stealing people’s identities and making charges on donors’ credit cards without their permission.

The Associated Press notes that Santos charged more than $44,000 to his campaign without the knowledge of donors whose cards were charged. He has been accused of charging $12,000 to one person’s card and then putting the “vast majority” of that money in his personal bank account.

Santos is also accused of submitting false campaign reports that listed fabricated contributions.

Politico reports that the new indictment includes “two new counts of wire fraud, two new counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission, two new counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC, two new counts of aggravated identity theft and one new count of access device fraud.”

