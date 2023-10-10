'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's Husband Reveals How She Celebrated 50th Birthday in Prison

Jen Shah‘s husband is sharing an update on how the former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is doing while in prison.

If you didn’t know, Jen surrendered to the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas after pleading guilty to criminal fraud charges stemming from an alleged telemarketing scheme.

Coach Sharrieff Shah recently took to his wife’s Instagram where he revealed how Jen celebrated her 50th birthday behind bars.

“I can say honestly that we are not where I thought we would be when my wife turned 50,” Coach Shah, 52, shared in a new video. “But I can also sit in front of you and tell you with complete conviction that we are exactly where God intended us to be. So for that I am humbled and continually grateful.”

He continued, “For my wife’s 50th birthday [which was on Oct. 4], I contacted 50 of her family members and closest friends and asked them to write a birthday text or message to me and I would give it to her. Well, she received them today, and it was more than I could have ever imagined.”

Coach Shah went on to explain that “when you have a phone call with an individual who is incarcerated in a federal facility, the phone call lasts for 10 minutes. And my wife cried and cried tears of joy and appreciation for at least six and a half minutes.”

He also said that he assured Jen that she is loved and has not been forgotten, before thanking all of her fans for their support.

“We appreciate every single person who has prayed for us, who has continued to send beautiful thoughts our way, and who have continued to love us unconditionally,” Coach Shah concluded.

Jen and Coach Shah marred in 1994 and share two sons – Omar, 19, and Sharrieff Jr., 28.

While Jen was originally sentenced to 78 months in prison, it was recently revealed that her sentenced had been shortened.