Rihanna Bundles Up in Chic Coat During Chilly Night in NYC

Rihanna is dressing for a chilly fall night as she steps out for dinner!

The 35-year-old “Umbrella” singer was seen arriving at Nobu in New York City on Monday (October 9) night. Rihanna wore a grey Dries Van Noten coat, Balenciaga knife-heeled thigh-high boots, and carried a large Bottega Veneta bag.

The “Diamonds” singer’s dinner outing took place sans her partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she recently welcomed her second child – a boy named Riot Rose.

A few days ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went out to celebrate his 35th birthday in Jersey City! See all the photos here.

If you haven’t heard, some fans think that Drake‘s new song, “Fear of Heights” is a Rihanna diss track, and we’ve broken down all the reasons why!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Rihanna stepping out for dinner in New York…