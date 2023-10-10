'The Spiderwick Chronicles' TV Series Finds New Home After Disney+ Cancelation, Full Cast Revealed

The Spiderwick Chronicles has set a new streaming home!

The upcoming new television series adaptation, based on the popular books, was originally supposed to air on Disney+ as announced in November 2021, but was dropped from the streamer just a couple months ago.

Their reasoning has to do with the company’s cutting programming costs and reevaluating their content strategy across their streamer and even primetime/cable networks.

Good news though, the show has found a brand new home at The Roku Channel, after already completing filming on the series back in February 2023.

“We are elated that The Spiderwick Chronicles has found a new home and want to thank The Roku Channel for their passionate partnership,” Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, shared in a statement. “Our showrunner Aron Eli Coleite has crafted a beautiful series full of all the enchantment that made the books so beloved, and we can’t wait for audiences to meet these wonderful characters.”

The series was a production between Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.

The Spiderwick Chronicles follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace Family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family’s ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather’s Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them.

