Top 2 Artists Who Have the Most Positive Effects on Mental Health Revealed in New Study

The O2 London is sharing some interesting findings!

The venue has pledged to donate tickets to 1,000 local young people following its research linking live events to improved mental health ahead of World Mental Health Day (October 10).

Inspired by its charity partner YoungMinds, The O2 examined the relationship between music and live entertainment and mental health in young people aged 14-25 in the UK.

A consumer research company sent a list of 10 questions around mental health and live events to 2,000 young people aged 14 – 25, according to Pollstar.

In the end, two artists were deemed the best for positive mental health…