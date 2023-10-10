Tori Kelly Gives Update On Health After Collapsing Earlier This Summer

Tori Kelly had a scary incident earlier this year that landed her in the ICU.

The 30-year-old singer is much better now, and during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday (October 10), she shared an update on how she’s been doing.

“That was definitely a scary few days. I actually ended up collapsing one night, and they found out that I had blood clots, and it was really crazy and scary,” Tori shared.

“My family was definitely there for me, but I was like, I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just just kind of confused and like wondering what was going on,” she continued.

“I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy, and it seems, you know, like it’s a manageable thing now,” Tori said. “I feel amazing now and they’re still monitoring me and everything like that, but yeah, I feel great. I’m back to singing and back to doing my thing. I’m really grateful.”

Throughout her hospitalization, Tori‘s husband Andre Murillo shared updates and she herself spoke out about the situation at the time.

While on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Tori shared that her EP release a couple months ago, while she was hospitalized, was just a tease and there’s more new music on the way!

“There’s still more coming, so this was like, you know, phase one, like first part of what’s to come. There’s definitely more,” Tori teased.

We’re glad she’s doing much better and can’t wait to hear what she releases next!