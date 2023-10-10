Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates &amp; Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 3:06 pm

Trisha Paytas Explains How Husband Moses 'Saved My Life' & Opens Up About Her 'Emo Wedding' & Daughter Malibu

Continue Here »

Trisha Paytas Explains How Husband Moses 'Saved My Life' & Opens Up About Her 'Emo Wedding' & Daughter Malibu

Trisha Paytas is opening up about life at home.

The 35-year-old Just Trish host got candid in a new interview with Galore, out now.

During the conversation, Trisha spoke out about her relationship with husband Moses Hacmon, her daughter Malibu Barbie, and her successful, celebrity-filled podcast.

Find out what Trisha Paytas had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Malibu Paytas-Hacmon, Moses Hacmon, Trisha Paytas

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr