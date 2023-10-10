Top Stories
Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates &amp; Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Who Is Your Favorite Current (Or Past) Superman? Vote Here!

With news that none of the original DC superheroes will be returning in James Gunn’s new universe, we now want to hear from fans.

There have been numerous past Superman stars over the years. But who is your favorite?!

We’re only including Superman stars who appeared as the character in 1980 or later. We’ve also included a few current Supermen including Tyler Hoechlin, who is starring in The CW’s Superman & Lois, as well as newest Superman David Corenswet!

Voting for this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you’d like. We’ve also randomized the answer order for each refresh to prevent bots from taking over.
