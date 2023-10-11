Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 4:14 pm

7 'One Chicago' Stars Exited 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med' & 'Chicago P.D.' in the 2022-2023 Season

7 'One Chicago' Stars Exited 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med' & 'Chicago P.D.' in the 2022-2023 Season

The One Chicago TV shows – Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire – are some of the most popular on television right now.

The 2022-2023 season wrapped up a few months ago, and we’re anxiously awaiting all the strikes to end so we can get back into the swing of regularly scheduled TV. In the meantime, we’re taking a look back at the changes that have happened on Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Some fan favorite characters have exited all three shows during the 2022-2023 season.

Unfortunately, most of the show’s exits have come from Chicago Med, with 1 from Chicago PD and 1 from Chicago Fire.

We’re revealing which stars exited the shows and revealing more information where available as well.

Keep reading to see which One Chicago stars left these shows…

Photos: NBC
