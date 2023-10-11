Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 2:55 pm

8 TV Shows That Had Their Renewals Reversed in 2023, Reasons Why Revealed (Plus, 1 Show Was Just Saved!)

Continue Here »

8 TV Shows That Had Their Renewals Reversed in 2023, Reasons Why Revealed (Plus, 1 Show Was Just Saved!)

There have been a bunch of television shows canceled by various networks and streaming services this year…after already being previously renewed.

So far, 8 TV shows have had their renewals taken away in 2023, and most of the reasons why have been revealed. The latest addition to this list was added last week…

Keep reading to see which 8 TV shows were canceled after being previously renewed this year…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Courtesy of Prime Video
Posted to: AMC, EG, Extended, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Prime Video, Slideshow, Television, TNT

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr