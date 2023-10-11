All of Elon Musk's Children & Baby Mothers

Elon Musk has one large family, and he shows no signs of slowing anytime soon.

The 52-year-old Tesla and Neuralink exec, and the richest man in the world, has partnered with multiple women and welcomed nearly a dozen children in his lifetime so far.

“If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, Mark my words,” he reportedly said.

“There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough: There are not enough people. One of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate.”

As a result, he’s contributed to his own mission to populate the planet with his own kids. Wondering how many children Elon Musk has now?

Meet Elon Musk’s kids and their mothers…