AMC Reveals Rules That Fans Must Follow at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie

Taylor Swift‘s concert movie The Eras Tour is hitting theaters this weekend and AMC Theatres has announced a list of rules that fans must follow while attending screenings.

If you didn’t know, AMC partnered with Taylor to distribute the movie, though the film will be playing in all theater chains around the country and the world.

The movie opens in theaters at 6pm local time on Friday night (October 13) and will only play Thursdays through Sunday in the future, in hopes of having full crowds to replicate the concert-going experience.

So, what are the rules?

Here is what AMC has listed on their website:

Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged! Masks (except for standard face masks used explicitly for health and safety reasons) are not permitted.

We encourage dancing and singing throughout this concert film event, but please do not dance on our seats or block other guests from viewing, safely walking or exiting the auditorium.

Feel free to take selfies and group photos, but you may not record the concert film on our big screen.

Have the best time, but please be respectful of other guests enjoying the concert film or other movies at AMC.

The runtime is 2 hours and 48 minutes, plus approximately 10-15 extra minutes for pre-show and trailers before the concert film starts.

Outside food and drinks are not allowed.

Tickets are non-refundable.

This concert film experience is excluded from A-List reservations.

No passes, exchange tickets, or discount tickets may be used.

