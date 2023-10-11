Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 5:12 pm

Anitta Wears Fishnet Bodysuit While Filming New Music Video in Brazil (Video)

Anitta Wears Fishnet Bodysuit While Filming New Music Video in Brazil (Video)

Anitta has a new music video on the way and we have some hot photos of her on set!

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer was seen wearing a fishnet bodysuit while riding a motorcycle on the set of the video on Tuesday (October 10) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The video was filmed in the Aterro do Flamengo park. It’s not yet clear what song the video is for, but she was joined on set by Dennis DJ so it appears to be a collab.

Last month, Anitta had a big night at the MTV VMAs, where she performed a medley of her hits and also picked up an award for Best Latin Song.

Browse through the gallery for 100+ photos of Anitta on the set of the video…

Just Jared on Facebook
anitta films music video in brazil 001
anitta films music video in brazil 002
anitta films music video in brazil 003
anitta films music video in brazil 004
anitta films music video in brazil 005
anitta films music video in brazil 006
anitta films music video in brazil 007
anitta films music video in brazil 008
anitta films music video in brazil 009
anitta films music video in brazil 010
anitta films music video in brazil 011
anitta films music video in brazil 012
anitta films music video in brazil 013
anitta films music video in brazil 014
anitta films music video in brazil 015
anitta films music video in brazil 016
anitta films music video in brazil 017
anitta films music video in brazil 018
anitta films music video in brazil 019
anitta films music video in brazil 020
anitta films music video in brazil 021
anitta films music video in brazil 022
anitta films music video in brazil 023
anitta films music video in brazil 024
anitta films music video in brazil 025
anitta films music video in brazil 026
anitta films music video in brazil 027
anitta films music video in brazil 028
anitta films music video in brazil 029
anitta films music video in brazil 030
anitta films music video in brazil 031
anitta films music video in brazil 032
anitta films music video in brazil 033
anitta films music video in brazil 034
anitta films music video in brazil 035
anitta films music video in brazil 036
anitta films music video in brazil 037
anitta films music video in brazil 038
anitta films music video in brazil 039
anitta films music video in brazil 040
anitta films music video in brazil 041
anitta films music video in brazil 042
anitta films music video in brazil 043
anitta films music video in brazil 044
anitta films music video in brazil 045
anitta films music video in brazil 046
anitta films music video in brazil 047
anitta films music video in brazil 048
anitta films music video in brazil 049
anitta films music video in brazil 050
anitta films music video in brazil 051
anitta films music video in brazil 052
anitta films music video in brazil 053
anitta films music video in brazil 054
anitta films music video in brazil 055
anitta films music video in brazil 056
anitta films music video in brazil 057
anitta films music video in brazil 058
anitta films music video in brazil 059
anitta films music video in brazil 060
anitta films music video in brazil 061
anitta films music video in brazil 062
anitta films music video in brazil 063
anitta films music video in brazil 064
anitta films music video in brazil 065
anitta films music video in brazil 066
anitta films music video in brazil 067
anitta films music video in brazil 068
anitta films music video in brazil 069
anitta films music video in brazil 070
anitta films music video in brazil 071
anitta films music video in brazil 072
anitta films music video in brazil 073
anitta films music video in brazil 074
anitta films music video in brazil 075
anitta films music video in brazil 076
anitta films music video in brazil 077
anitta films music video in brazil 078
anitta films music video in brazil 079
anitta films music video in brazil 080
anitta films music video in brazil 081
anitta films music video in brazil 082
anitta films music video in brazil 083
anitta films music video in brazil 084
anitta films music video in brazil 085
anitta films music video in brazil 086
anitta films music video in brazil 087
anitta films music video in brazil 088
anitta films music video in brazil 089
anitta films music video in brazil 090
anitta films music video in brazil 091
anitta films music video in brazil 092
anitta films music video in brazil 093
anitta films music video in brazil 094
anitta films music video in brazil 095
anitta films music video in brazil 096
anitta films music video in brazil 097
anitta films music video in brazil 098
anitta films music video in brazil 099
anitta films music video in brazil 100
anitta films music video in brazil 101
anitta films music video in brazil 102
anitta films music video in brazil 103
anitta films music video in brazil 104
anitta films music video in brazil 105
anitta films music video in brazil 106
anitta films music video in brazil 107
anitta films music video in brazil 108
anitta films music video in brazil 109
anitta films music video in brazil 110
anitta films music video in brazil 111
anitta films music video in brazil 112
anitta films music video in brazil 113
anitta films music video in brazil 114
anitta films music video in brazil 115
anitta films music video in brazil 116
anitta films music video in brazil 117
anitta films music video in brazil 118
anitta films music video in brazil 119
anitta films music video in brazil 120
anitta films music video in brazil 121
anitta films music video in brazil 122
anitta films music video in brazil 123
anitta films music video in brazil 124
anitta films music video in brazil 125
anitta films music video in brazil 126
anitta films music video in brazil 127
anitta films music video in brazil 128
anitta films music video in brazil 129
anitta films music video in brazil 130
anitta films music video in brazil 131
anitta films music video in brazil 132
anitta films music video in brazil 133
anitta films music video in brazil 134
anitta films music video in brazil 135
anitta films music video in brazil 136
anitta films music video in brazil 137
anitta films music video in brazil 138
anitta films music video in brazil 139
anitta films music video in brazil 140
anitta films music video in brazil 141
anitta films music video in brazil 142
anitta films music video in brazil 143
anitta films music video in brazil 144

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anitta, Dennis DJ

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr