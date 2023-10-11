Anitta Wears Fishnet Bodysuit While Filming New Music Video in Brazil (Video)

Anitta has a new music video on the way and we have some hot photos of her on set!

The 30-year-old Brazilian singer was seen wearing a fishnet bodysuit while riding a motorcycle on the set of the video on Tuesday (October 10) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The video was filmed in the Aterro do Flamengo park. It’s not yet clear what song the video is for, but she was joined on set by Dennis DJ so it appears to be a collab.

Last month, Anitta had a big night at the MTV VMAs, where she performed a medley of her hits and also picked up an award for Best Latin Song.

Browse through the gallery for 100+ photos of Anitta on the set of the video…