'Dancing With the Stars' Partners Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Address Dating Rumors

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold have gotten close over the past few weeks as they compete on Dancing With the Stars!

However, after the two were seen holding hands at a concert last week, the 26-year-old reality star and the 18-year-old pro dancer were the subjects of dating rumors, with many fans actually shipping the two together.

While they have spoken out about said rumors, saying they’re enjoying hanging out and appreciative of the votes and support, they are adding more to what they think of the speculation of their personal relationship in a new interview.

“I think it’s unfair on Rylee to put, like, pressure on this when it’s her first season,” Harry told Page Six. “And, you know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes.”

“I just think that we’re trying to focus on the dancing and get good at it, and everyone’s got all crazy theories,” he continued.

As for the video of them holding hands?

“That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert,” the Too Hot to Handle alum said. “But, yeah, I don’t know. We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

When asked to clarify if it was a date or just a group hang, Rylee responded, “Yes, just a group hang… I don’t know.”

