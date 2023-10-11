Dillon Danis Chokes Out Adult Performer Elle Brooke

Elle Brooke apparently got exactly what she wanted.

The 25-year-old adult performer and TikTok star shared footage of 30-year-old American mixed martial artist Dillon Danis choking her out at her request.

The moment happened at the Misfits Boxing open workout on Wednesday (September 11), where Elle Brooke evidently wanted to get the experience herself.

Dillon, wearing a hat that reads “I went on a date with Nina Agdal and all I got was this stupid hat” amid his ongoing feud with Logan Paul, happily did so, getting behind her and putting her in a chokehold.

She appeared to go out cold, shaking as Dillon and two others kept her from crashing to the ground. She came to several seconds later, and gave her immediate review of the experience,, comparing it to being on MDMA.

“Oh my God, that’s so much better than drugs!” she exclaimed.

“Next time can we do it naked?” she then asked on social media.

Dillon is set to fight Logan Paul on the Prime Card in Manchester after months of trash talk, which has even led to a restraining order.