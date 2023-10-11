Gal Gadot & Oscar Isaac Continue Filming Scenes for 'In the Hand of Dante' in Venice

Gal Gadot and Oscar Isaac are hard at work at their new movie!

The 38-year-old Wonder Woman actress was seen aboard a water taxi while filming scenes for the upcoming In the Hand of Dante on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Venice, Italy.

Oscar, 44, was seen getting a few notes from director Julian Schnabel as they prepared to film scenes at an outdoor restaurant.

Julian has been developing the project for over a decade after Johnny Depp originally brought him the book. He is no longer starring in the project through, with Oscar taking over his role as Nick Tosches, who is the author of the novel.

Back in 2011, IndieWire reported that the movie “revolves around Dante’s masterwork “The Divine Comedy,” and interweaves two separate stories, one set in 14th century Sicily, Italy featuring the legendary poet Dante Alighieri, and another set in the autumn of 2001 featuring a fictionalized version of Nick Tosches as the lead.”

In the present day story, “Tosches the Dante expert, living a quiet life in New York is swept up into an underworld of danger and mystery when black market traders ask him to authenticate what might be Dante’s original manuscript.”

The movie is seemingly an indie project with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement.

Over the weekend, Gal and Oscar were seen filming an intense action scene with another one of their famous co-stars!